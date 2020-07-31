Beyoncé drops a new music video for “Already” ahead of her visual film ‘Black is King’
DisneyBeyoncé‘s visual album Black is King has arrived, featuring a music video for “Already” featuring Major Lazer and dancehall artist Shatta Wale.
The video is an ode to African tradition, fashion, and culture, as Beyoncé performs alongside an army of dancers, wearing dancers, wearing painted body art and unique braided hairstyles.
In the captivating video, Beyoncé is seen in various locations across the globe, fitting to where the film was shot — in Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London, and Belgium, as well as the backyard of Beyoncé’s New York home.
The song was featured on the soundtrack to Disney’s 2019 film The Lion King: the Gift, the hugely successful remake of The Lion King.
“We went from the basement studio to Disney+ with this one thanks for letting me part of it,” tweeted Major Lazer’s Diplo after the song’s release.
The world stops anytime the queen decides to bless us with new visuals following her highly-acclaimed 2016 visual album Lemonade.
Beyoncé dropped the “Already” video hours ahead of the film’s debut, as a teaser for the enlightening display of Black excellence that would cement her as one of the greatest entertainers of this generation.
“Black Is King is an exclamation of Black excellence, beauty, and fashion and “grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture.”
Beyoncé’s visual film Black is King is available on Disney+, featuring a star-studded cast including Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’ o, Kelly Rowland and Jay-Z, as well as artists from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, including Pharrell Williams, and Bey and Jay-Z’s daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi.
By Rachel George
