Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle, and Diddy pay tribute to George Floyd: “It’s not ok,” says Diddy
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for DisneyBeyoncé is among the many celebrities who have been reacting to the devastating news of the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis Monday night after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while arresting him.
Beyoncé shared a throwback photo of Floyd on her website with the message, “Rest in power George Floyd.”
Sister duo Chloe X Halle sang “We Shall Overcome” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” to uplift people at home, posting the performance to their Instagram.
Keke Wyatt also sang a song dedicated to Floyd’s family, reminding them to “Remember that God has your backs.”
“I’m so sorry for your loss,” Keke wrote on Instagram, thinking of her role as a mother. “[I’m] trying not to cry. I can’t imagine this as a mommy!”
Protests erupted in Minneapolis and elsewhere Wednesday night in response to Floyd’s death. All four officers involved in his arrest have been fired, and an investigation into the incident is underway.
Gospel singer and NBC’s Little Big Shots contestant Keedron Bryant is also going viral on Instagram after sharing a powerful song in light of the recent events. The video has been shared by millions on social media, including Diddy, who wrote, “It’s not ok, it’s not ok,” on Instagram.
The music mogul also shared a powerful, yet emotional speech from New York City public advocate and activist Jumaane Williams.
“I’m not ok, I’m not ok today,” Williams said in the video clip of a news conference on Wednesday. “I want to give everyone permission to say they are not ok. I want to give the black community permission to say they are not ok.”
“I have yet to watch the video of Ahmad Arbery, it’s too much,” he continued. “I have yet to watch the video of George Floyd, it’s too much.”
Arbery was shot and killed in February while jogging in Georgia after being pursued by two white men who said they thought he was a burglary suspect. Three men were arrested earlier this month on murder charges stemming from Arbery’s death.
Williams went on to address people who believe in calling 911 on a black person, similar to what Amy Cooper, a white woman, did earlier this week in New York’s Central Park after Christian Cooper, a black man, asked her to put her dog on a leash, in keeping with park regulations.
Williams then became emotional as he accused the New York Police Department of not taking the matter seriously and disputing claims of racism and discrimination. “How dare you!” he exclaimed. “People are dying. They’re dying.”
By Rachel George
