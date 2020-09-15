Beyoncé, BTS & more are the most buzzed about topics on Twitter

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for DisneyToday, Twitter released a new data report that shows who and what generated the most activity on the social media platform so far this year.
In a report titled “Twitter From Home,” the social media platform took note of the most Tweeted about artists, films, TV shows, foods, outdoor trends and more over the past six months in which the COVID-19 pandemic has kept many people indoors.
The top five most Tweeted about artists in quarantine are South Korean pop supergroup BTS, followed by Kanye West, Beyoncé, Drake and Megan Thee Stallion. Beyoncé also teamed with Megan for a remix of the rapper’s song “Savage,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 following its May release.
Among the top 10 most buzzed about movies on Twitter are Black Panther and Beyonce’s multidimensional film, Black is King, which claimed the #1 and #2 spots respectively, with The Avengers: Endgame, The Batman and Hamilton, The Musical rounding out the top five.
As for most Tweeted about TV shows, the Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance comes in at number one, followed by Big Brother Brasil at number two, which inched out the wildly popular Netflix documentary Tiger King, which sits at number three.
Beloved children’s cartoon Spongebob Squarepants and Avatar: The Last Airbender round out the top five TV shows.
Other topics that got Twitter buzzing include National Parks such as Yellowstone and Yosemite, while chicken, bread and cake were among the most Tweeted about foods.
Twitter notes that diverse voices were widely cast in the Twitter spotlight this year, as all but one of the top 10 most Tweeted about musicians are people of color, while Black Panther and Black is King saw much discussion on the platform.
By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.