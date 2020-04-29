Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion drop “Savage” remix to support Houston’s COVID-19 relief

Roc NationJust when you thought a challenge couldn’t be topped: Beyoncé has officially bodied the viral “Savage” challenge, hopping on the remix to fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion‘s hit track from this year’s Suga.
“I’m literally crying being from Houston MF Texas this means everything to me!” Megan said upon sharing the remix on Instagram on Wednesday. “HOTTIES WE UP.”
On the unexpected track, which focuses on confidence and self-empowerment, Yonce came to play, paying homage to her city, and telling us all where she got it all from, her mama Tina Knowles-Lawson.
“Hips TikTok when I dance / On that demon time, she might start off OnlyFans / Big B and that B start for bandz,” Beyonce raps on the song. “And my mama was a savage / Got this [here] from Tina.”
The proceeds from the remix will support the artists’ hometown of Houston and those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through the Bread of Life organization. That organization helps supply families in need with food via drive-through service in Downtown Houston and delivering food to 100 homebound seniors every week.
Fans can also check out an animated visual for the remix, which premiered on YouTube, featuring a horse and a “Welcome to Houston” sign.
