Beyoncé and Jay-Z sued for not crediting artist on song “Black Effect”
Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood EntertainmentBeyoncé and Jay-Z have found themselves in a bit of a pickle regarding their song “Black Effect.”
The track, which was featured on the The Carters 2018 Everything is Love album, features voice work from Dr. L’Antoinette Stines who claims that she was never credited or compensated for her contribution.
Legal documents obtained by E! News reveal that Stines is suing for copyright infringement, right of publicity and unjust enrichment. According to her, she provided the power couple with dancers and commentary for a video that was supposed to be used for promotional purposes only in relation to their tour.
Stines’ vocals are used for the first minute of the track which is accounts for almost 20 percent of the whole song, which has left her feeling exploited.
“Dr. Stines’ horror and chagrin was compounded when she realized that not only were her vocals featured on the recording and in the project, but she also discovered that she was not even credited by the defendants for providing her vocals,” court documents state. “This discovery left Dr. Stines feeling violated and as if the defendants had ‘artistically raped’ her.”
Stines is seeking damages, as well as, a writing credit and portion of the publishing rights.
By Danielle Long
