Beware of your phone!!!
By Carol McGowan
|
Dec 27, 2018 @ 6:39 AM

If you’ve been taking a lot of selfies with your phone, you could develop selfie wrist. San Francisco physician, Levi Harrison, says he’s seeing more patients complaining of wrist pain. Selfie wrist is a type of carpal tunnel syndrome that comes from hyper flexing your wrist or clutching your phone for long periods of time without moving. Sharp pain, numbness, or even a tingling in the wrist are some symptoms that come with the condition. The doctor recommend putting your phone down to rest your hand and apply a cold pack to reduce any swelling to the affected area.

