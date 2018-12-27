Beware of your phone!!!

If you’ve been taking a lot of selfies with your phone, you could develop selfie wrist. San Francisco physician, Levi Harrison, says he’s seeing more patients complaining of wrist pain. Selfie wrist is a type of carpal tunnel syndrome that comes from hyper flexing your wrist or clutching your phone for long periods of time without moving. Sharp pain, numbness, or even a tingling in the wrist are some symptoms that come with the condition. The doctor recommend putting your phone down to rest your hand and apply a cold pack to reduce any swelling to the affected area.