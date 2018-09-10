Beware of Pizza! 2,300 Americans visited the Emergency Room Last Year because of Pizza
By Roy Gregory
|
Sep 10, 2018 @ 8:32 AM

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, approximately 2,300 Americans went to the emergency room last year because of PIZZA.
Here are the four main types of pizza injuries . . .
1. Bad cuts that happened when you’re cutting it.
2. Burns.
3. Falling while you’re making it.
4. Falling while you’re picking it up from a restaurant.
The report also put a special focus on one 58-year-old guy, who went to the emergency room after he fell out of his bed reaching for some pizza. Seems like a lot doesn’t it? Here’s more from Vice. 

