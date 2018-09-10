Beware of Pizza! 2,300 Americans visited the Emergency Room Last Year because of Pizza

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, approximately 2,300 Americans went to the emergency room last year because of PIZZA.

Here are the four main types of pizza injuries . . .

1. Bad cuts that happened when you’re cutting it.

2. Burns.

3. Falling while you’re making it.

4. Falling while you’re picking it up from a restaurant.

The report also put a special focus on one 58-year-old guy, who went to the emergency room after he fell out of his bed reaching for some pizza. Seems like a lot doesn’t it? Here’s more from Vice.