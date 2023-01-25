Beware Of Online Job Scams

High angle view of programmers using computers while sitting at desks in creative office

Looking for a job? Beware of online scammers.

The FTC is warning Americans about con artists looking to steal your data – or even money – with fake job offers. Here are some things to look out for:

Do your research – Google the company and see what comes up – are other people complaining about getting scammed? Do they have a legitimate website and business?

Does it seem legit? Is that email coming from a business address or a personal account? Have you spoken to an actual person or just communicated through email or chat? Are they asking for personal information that seems unnecessary?

Don’t pay money for a job offer – scammers will sometimes ask for money to pay for equipment or other expenses, promising to reimburse you later. That’s a major red flag.