98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Beware Of Online Job Scams

January 25, 2023 4:08PM CST
Share
Beware Of Online Job Scams
High angle view of programmers using computers while sitting at desks in creative office

Looking for a job? Beware of online scammers.

The FTC is warning Americans about con artists looking to steal your data – or even money – with fake job offers. Here are some things to look out for:

Do your research – Google the company and see what comes up – are other people complaining about getting scammed? Do they have a legitimate website and business?

Does it seem legit? Is that email coming from a business address or a personal account? Have you spoken to an actual person or just communicated through email or chat? Are they asking for personal information that seems unnecessary?

Don’t pay money for a job offer – scammers will sometimes ask for money to pay for equipment or other expenses, promising to reimburse you later. That’s a major red flag.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FRESH: We Do Our Best __THIS__ in the Shower
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.

Recent Posts