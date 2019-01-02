Beware of This Date!

Making a New Year’s resolution is pretty common practice, but how long do most stick to those commitments? Research conducted by Strava, the social network for athletes analyzed more than 31.5 million online global activities last January, and found most gave up their resolutions by January 12th, 2017. According to a different study conducted by the University of Scranton, just eight percent of people achieve their New Year’s goals, while around 80 percent fail to keep their New Year’s resolutions. But it’s not all doom and gloom. Writing in a blog post for Harvard Health, Dr. Marcelo Campos says writing down goals can help us to achieve them because it feels like more of a commitment, and Dr. Carly Moores with Flinders University says, “Start with small changes and continue to build on these or try to tackle one change at a time. Try to set goals, reflect on your progress towards these, acknowledge that changes can be hard, and results won’t happen overnight… or even in the first two weeks of the new year.” Here’s the full story from Fox.