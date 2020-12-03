Beware of Fake Covid Testing Sites
The Federal Trade Commission is warning of fake drive-through coronavirus testing sites that have been cropping up in recent weeks. Scammers are dressing up like medical professionals and conducting fake, unsanitary tests for money and identity theft. The FTC says that the fake sites can look real, with legitimate-looking signs, tents, hazmat suits, and realistic-looking tests, but they aren’t following sanitation protocols, so they can spread the virus. Reports about such sites have emerged in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New York, and Washington state. Typically they charge cash, maybe a couple hundred dollars, and they’ll try to steal your social security, Medicare, Medicaid, and credit card information.