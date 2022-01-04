Betty White Died on Friday But Her 100th Birthday Special Will Air as Planned

As everyone in the universe knows by now, Betty White died on Friday, at the age of 99. She would have turned 100 two weeks from today, on the 17th.
Her 100th birthday was supposed to be a big deal for all of us. There’s even a tribute film called “Betty White: 100 Years Young”, that was supposed to hit select theaters on the 17th.
Well, it’s still on. The producers say they want to, quote, “provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life, and experience what made her such a national treasure.”
The film includes some of Betty’s funniest moments from her various TV shows, like “The Golden Girls”, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, and “Hot in Cleveland” . . .
Plus tributes from her famous friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bertinelli, Wendie Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.
We all know that Betty was the last of the “Golden Girls”. But her death also means that the main cast of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” is also gone. Ed Asner, Cloris Leachman, and Gavin MacLeod all preceded Betty to the Pearly Gates in 2021.
While it was natural causes that took Betty, some people are blaming “People” magazine. Just days before Betty’s death, their new issue hit the stands, with the cover story, “Betty White turns 100!”
They also put together an entire special issue celebrating Betty at 100. Obviously, they totally jinxed her.