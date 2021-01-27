      Weather Alert

Better Business Bureau Warns Of COVID-19 Vaccine Scams

Jan 27, 2021 @ 12:30pm

The public is being warned about scams associated with the COVID-19 vaccine. The Chicago area Better Business Bureau says scammers will try to get individuals to give up personal information or pay to secure a spot for a vaccination. The BBB also says criminals have been sending phishing emails to impersonate workers from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, as well as using fake robocalls to pose as other government officials. To guard against scams, it’s recommended that people familiarize themselves with their area’s vaccination plan and check with their doctors to see about vaccinations.

