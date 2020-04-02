Best & Worst Names for Investment Returns
Investment platform eToro analyzed its database of 12 million users to reveal which people’s names have achieved the best and worst investment returns over the past 12 months. Their point is, if you want your child to be financially successful, here is what you should name them:
– Top Boys Names For Investment Return: Andrew, Sam, Alex, Christopher, Darren
– Worst Boys Names For Investment Return: Ali, Rob, Dan, Chris, Dominic
– Top Girls Names For Investment Return: Anna, Maria, Laura, Helen, Sarah
– Worst Girls Names For Investment Return: Karen, Claire, Lisa, Jennifer, Rachel
