Best Place to Meet? Your Library. Here’s Why.
Poll: More U.S. Residents went to Libraries than Movies in 2019
As Americans – who get a pretty bad rap for gaining weight and losing brain power – we might not be dumbing down, all that quickly, after all. We’re getting smart.
A new Gallup Poll reveals that U.S. residents went to the library more often than they went to a movie theater, in 2019.
The poll, released Tuesday, reveals that the average adult made 10.5 trips to a library last year, which is about twice as many times as the average person went to the movies.
Libraries beat out concerts, stage productions and parks, too; which Americans visited an average of four times.
We went to museums and casinos 2.5 times, last year, with amusement parks and zoos tying for dead last, according to Gallup.
“Despite the proliferation of digital-based activities over the past two decades — including digital books, podcasts, streaming entertainment services and advanced gaming — libraries have endured as a place Americans visit nearly monthly on average,” the poll reads. “Whether they offer services like free Wi-Fi, movie rentals, or activities for children, libraries are most utilized by young adults, women and residents of low-income households.”