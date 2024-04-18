Best City for Pizza – NOT Chicago?!!

Denver Named Best City for Pizza

Wait, what?! According to a recent study, conducted by real estate company Clever, Denver is America’s Best Spot for pizza.

This was determined by pizza reputation, popularity (number of pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents), pizza passion, Yelp ratings for pizza restaurants, average price of pizza, and more.

Also on the list is Chicago at No. 14, New York at No. 15, Buffalo at No. 2, and Boston at No. 3.

The outlet adds, “This list isn’t saying that Denver has the best pizza, period.” Good. Because only New Yorkers think it’s good to be able to fold your pizza – !?! – that’s not a “pie,” which is what pizza means. That’s a taco or a sandwich, right? Boston, well, the Italian-American community is huge, like Chicago’s…

In five words, how would you describe this ranking? [I would say “Chicago deepdish is ALWAYS best!” My fave: Lou Malnati’s. ~ Mo]