98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Best City for Pizza – NOT Chicago?!!

April 18, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Share
Best City for Pizza – NOT Chicago?!!
Getty Images

Denver Named Best City for Pizza

Wait, what?!  According to a recent study, conducted by real estate company Clever, Denver is America’s Best Spot for pizza.

This was determined by pizza reputation, popularity (number of pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents), pizza passion, Yelp ratings for pizza restaurants, average price of pizza, and more.

Also on the list is Chicago at No. 14, New York at No. 15, Buffalo at No. 2, and  Boston at No. 3.

The outlet adds, “This list isn’t saying that Denver has the best pizza, period.”  Good.  Because only New Yorkers think it’s good to be able to fold your pizza – !?! – that’s not a “pie,” which is what pizza means.  That’s a taco or a sandwich, right?  Boston, well, the Italian-American community is huge, like Chicago’s…

Getty Image

In five words, how would you describe this ranking?  [I would say “Chicago deepdish is ALWAYS best!”  My fave:  Lou Malnati’s.  ~ Mo]

More about:
#Clever
#DeepDish
#FoldYourPizza?
#Let'sTakeAMo-Ment
#LouMalnati's
#NotNumberOne
#Pizza
Yelp

Popular Posts

1

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Happy Couples Recommend We Tell Each Other
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Picture a De-Cluttered Life - And You'll Have It.
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FINDINGS: Top 10 Partner Qualities - 'Good Cooks or Good Looks' or...
5

DINE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Lawyers Say Follow 4 Rules When You Dine Out

Recent Posts