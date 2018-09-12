Best Burgers, Best Sandwiches, Best Ice Cream…Here’s the Best of List From Harris

A new Harris Poll survey of American’s favorite brands, has released its 2018 results. The poll surveyed more than 77,000 customers in the U.S. on more than 3,000 brands to find which companies are the favorites among consumers. Here are a few:

– Best Mexican Restaurant: Taco Bell

– Best Burger Restaurant: Five Guys

– Best Coffee Shop: Krispy Kreme

– Best Chicken Restaurant: Chick-fil-A

– Best Pizza: Blaze Pizza

– Best Sandwich Shop: (TIE) Subway and Panera

– Best Casual Dining Restaurant: (TIE) The Cheesecake Factory and Texas Roadhouse

– Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt: Ben & Jerry’s

– Best TV News: The Weather Channel

– Best Rental Car: Enterprise

– Best Greeting Card: Hallmark Greeting Cards

– Best Hardware & Home Store: The Home Depot

– Best News Service: BBC News

– Best Social Networking Site: YouTube

Check out the full list from Harris here.