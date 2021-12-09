Best Break-Up Song: ‘What He Didn’t Do’ – Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce Wins Favorite Breakup Song For ‘What He Didn’t Do,’: ‘This Means Everything’
Carly Pearce was honored during the inaugural Country Now Awards on Wednesday evening (December 8). The “29” singer won Best Break Up Song for her hit, “What He Didn’t Do.”
After the win, Carly offered a heartfelt thanks, “Fans, you have blown me away with this song. I played this in a little club in Nashville, and put it on the album, because I knew that you guys loved it so much – just from that little video that somebody posted on the internet – and just to see the way that you’ve streamed it and bought it and loved it, thank you. This song is so special to me and this means everything.”
The Country Now Awards were streamed online; and 14 categories were determined by fans, who voted between November 15th and November 30th, at CountryNow.com.
Over 1.1 million total votes were cast.