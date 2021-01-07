Best and Worst Cities for People Who Like Being Active: Chicago Makes the List…

If your New Year’s resolution was to exercise more, here’s an easy and very practical solution: Just move to Hawaii. Or, stay here.
The website WalletHub.com just ranked the 100 largest cities in the U.S. from the best place for people who like being ACTIVE to the worst.
The rankings are based on things like gym costs . . . sporting goods stores per capita . . . how many people bike to work . . . baseball fields, swimming pools, tennis courts, and golf courses per capita . . . weather . . . and hiking and running trails.
The five best active cities are: Honolulu, Hawaii . . . Portland, Oregon . . . San Diego, California . . . San Francisco, California . . . and Chicago, Illinois.
And the five worst are: North Las Vegas, Nevada . . . Hialeah, Florida . . . Newark, New Jersey . . . Jersey City, New Jersey . . . and Laredo, Texas.
Visit here: (WalletHub)
(Here are the rankings for all 100 cities.)