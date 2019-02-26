“Best Actor” Oscar: An Imitation Contest?
By Roy Gregory
Feb 26, 2019 @ 7:22 AM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Rami Malek, winner of Best Actor for "Bohemian Rhapsody," poses in the press room during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A guy on the internet named Rodger Sherman has pointed out that Best Actor Oscar should be renamed The Best Job Impersonating A Guy We All Know. He’s right. Here are the Best Actor winners over the last 30 years:
– 2018 – Remi Malek as Freddie Mercury. In fact, four out of the five nominees this year were actors playing real people: Christian Bale as Dick Cheney, Willem Dafoe as Vincent Van Gogh, and Viggo Mortensen as Frank Vallelonga)
– 2017 – Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour”
– 2015 – Leonardo DiCaprio as Hugh Glass in “The Revenant” (Hugh Glass was a real frontiersman)
– 2014 – Eddie Redmayne as Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything”
– 2013 – Matthew McConaughey as Ron Woodroof in “Dallas Buyers Club”
– 2012 – Daniel Day-Lewis as Abraham Lincoln
– 2010 – Colin Firth as King George VI in “The King’s Speech”
– 2008 – Sean Penn as Harvey Milk in “Milk”
– 2006 – Forest Whitaker as Idi Amin in “The Last King of Scotland”
– 2005 – Philip Seymour Hoffman as Truman Capote
– 2004 – Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles
– 2002 – Adrien Brody as Władysław Szpilman in “The Pianist”
– 1996 – Geoffrey Rush as David Helfgott in “Shine”
– 1990 – Jeremy Irons as Claus von Bülow in “Reversal of Fortune”
– 1989 – Daniel Day-Lewis as Christy Brown in “My Left Foot”
– 1982 – Ben Kingsley as Gandhi
– 1980 – Robert De Niro as Jake LaMotta in “Raging Bull”

