“Best Actor” Oscar: An Imitation Contest?

A guy on the internet named Rodger Sherman has pointed out that Best Actor Oscar should be renamed The Best Job Impersonating A Guy We All Know. He’s right. Here are the Best Actor winners over the last 30 years:

– 2018 – Remi Malek as Freddie Mercury. In fact, four out of the five nominees this year were actors playing real people: Christian Bale as Dick Cheney, Willem Dafoe as Vincent Van Gogh, and Viggo Mortensen as Frank Vallelonga)

– 2017 – Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour”

– 2015 – Leonardo DiCaprio as Hugh Glass in “The Revenant” (Hugh Glass was a real frontiersman)

– 2014 – Eddie Redmayne as Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything”

– 2013 – Matthew McConaughey as Ron Woodroof in “Dallas Buyers Club”

– 2012 – Daniel Day-Lewis as Abraham Lincoln

– 2010 – Colin Firth as King George VI in “The King’s Speech”

– 2008 – Sean Penn as Harvey Milk in “Milk”

– 2006 – Forest Whitaker as Idi Amin in “The Last King of Scotland”

– 2005 – Philip Seymour Hoffman as Truman Capote

– 2004 – Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles

– 2002 – Adrien Brody as Władysław Szpilman in “The Pianist”

– 1996 – Geoffrey Rush as David Helfgott in “Shine”

– 1990 – Jeremy Irons as Claus von Bülow in “Reversal of Fortune”

– 1989 – Daniel Day-Lewis as Christy Brown in “My Left Foot”

– 1982 – Ben Kingsley as Gandhi

– 1980 – Robert De Niro as Jake LaMotta in “Raging Bull”