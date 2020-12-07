      Weather Alert

Bertino-Tarrant Sworn In As Next Will County Executive

Dec 7, 2020 @ 2:28pm

 In front of a small gathering today outside of the Will County Office Building in Joliet, recently elected Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant was sworn into office by County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry. A lifelong resident and the first woman elected to the county-wide position, Bertino-Tarrant acknowledged the positive direction the county is headed while pointing to the immediate challenges of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic safely for residents and businesses.

Bertino-Tarrant comes into office having completed two terms serving the residents of the 49th district in the Illinois State Senate.

Popular Posts
Tickle Bar Opening in Dallas
FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: 5 Great Socially Distant Dates. DATE SMARTER NOT HARDER.
Here are the Most Obedient Dog Breeds
Want to be on DINERS DRIVE-INS AND DIVES? Here are the Rules
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: To Live Longer, You Just Have to Do THIS...