Bernie Sanders Ends Presidential Bid, Handing Democratic Nomination to Joe Biden
Bernie Sanders has ended his bid for the presidency on Wednesday, thus handing the Democratic nomination to former Vice President Joe Biden. CNN reports that the Vermont senator, who suffered a heart attack that barely kept him off the campaign trail, made his intentions clear his during a call with his staff on Wednesday and then followed things up with an official announcement via livestream. “While we are winning the ideological battle…I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful,” he said. “We are now 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden, and the path to victory is virtually impossible.” He added that Biden was “a very decent man whom I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward.”
Running far to the left of most of his rivals, Sanders was the clear front runner after strong showings in the first three primary states, but fell far behind after Biden won South Carolina and a slew of Super Tuesday contests. Biden will now square off against President Trump in November’s general election.