Bernice King, Lecrae, Ava Duvernay & more react to Breonna Taylor charges decision
Jon Cherry/Getty ImagesOn Wednesday, a Kentucky grand jury indicted one of the three officers involved in the March 13 shooting death of Breonna Taylor. However, none of the officers involved have been charged with Taylor’s death.
A $15,000 cash bond was set for former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison, who was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree — defined as exhibiting extreme indifference to human life — for shooting into a neighboring apartment, not Taylor’s apartment.
In a press conference after, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said none of the shots Hankinson fired hit Taylor and that both Officer Jonathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove “were justified in their return of deadly fire after being fired upon.”
While protesters have already begun to hit the streets of Louisville and surrounding cities in reaction to the news, celebs took to social media to offer their thoughts and feelings.
Bernice King: “Praying for Breonna’s mother and family. Because they knew and loved her before her name became a hashtag.”
Lecrae: “It’s all kind of numbing. On one hand it’s like I KNOW I’m not crazy there’s a real problem in our country. On the other I’m sad that everyone doesn’t see it and some don’t want to. Of course I know God is at work. It’s just tough to process it all. #BreonnaTaylor.”
Jessie Reyez: “Justice wasn’t served. The world is watching. Everything done on earth is paid on earth.”
Common: “#Sayhername…#Breonna Taylor.”
Queen Naija: “I can’t believe this Breonna Taylor situation bruh… if it was a white girl who was killed, all the cops and more would be charged. Smfh I hate it here.”
Aisha Tyler: “This is not justice. This is cowardly. ARREST THE COPS WHO KILLED BREONNA TAYLOR.”
Ava Duvernay: “God bless Breonna’s family and all who knew and loved her. Her tragic death compounded by the violence of silence and inaction by the city she called home is more than any of them should have to endure.”
Ella Mai: “My heart is broken for the family of Breonna Taylor. once again we’re left with nothing that they try to make seem as something.”
Kirk Franklin: “Sad day…#BreonnaTaylor.”
Jemele Hill: “The state of Kentucky deemed the lives of Breonna Taylor’s neighbors to be worth more than her own. Let that sink in.”
Yara Shahidi: “What is most insulting is that the recommended charges aren’t even in response to the MURDER of Breonna Taylor, but to the POTENTIAL injury of other people in the apartment. ‘No knock warrants’ feel analogous to the experience of being Black in America…The unsolicited intrusion of racism and violence dealt with on a daily basis.”
Viola Davis: “Bull— decision!!! BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! Cannot be said enough times.”
Kerry Washington: “[Kentucky Attorney General] Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote. Whoever needs this: I understand the desire to not vote. To reject a system that abuses you & denies your worth. But please know that the system – DOES see your worth. It’s AFRAID of your power. That’s why it works so hard to make you feel powerless. You are NOT powerless. Vote!
April D Ryan: “191 days and no justice! #BreonnaTaylor deserved better! Her family deserved better! Black people deserved better! Wake up and VOTE people! That’s how we change this… and they know it & it’s why #VoterSuppression is so intense now! #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor.”
Martin Luther King III: “This is a sad day for America and for justice. Today, no one was truly charged for Breonna Taylor’s murder, and her family deserves much better. This is again why elections matter, not just for president. We must vote up and down the ballot by November 3rd. Black Lives Matter.”
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.