Berlin releasing new album, 'Strings Attached,' featuring orchestral versions of band's hits

Nov 13, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Courtesy of BerlinBerlin will release a new studio album called Strings Attached on November 27 that features the 1980s New Wave band revisiting a variety of their best-known songs with accompaniment from a full philharmonic orchestra.

The 12-track collection includes reimagined versions of songs spanning the group’s entire career, including symphonic renditions of the chart-topping 1986 ballad “Take My Breath Away,” from the Top Gun soundtrack; the top-30 1984 hit “No More Words”; and the early-’80s gems “The Metro,” “Sex (I’m A…)” and “Masquerade.”

Berlin’s current lineup features the band’s three core founding members — frontwoman Terri Nunn, bassist John Crawford and keyboardist David Diamond.

Berlin’s most recent previous album, Transcendence, was released in 2019.

Here’s the full track list for Strings Attached:

“Take Your Turn”
“The Metro”
“No More Words”
“Take My Breath Away”
“Masquerade”
“Now It’s My Turn”
“Sex (I’m A…)”
“On My Knees”
“Like Flames”
“Will I Ever Understand You”
“You Don’t Know”
“Hideaway”

By Matt Friedlander
