Benefits of Lemon Water

Lemon water is a tasty way to spruce up your hydration game, but what are the actual side effects of drink it?

According to actual scientific research, there are definitely benefits to fruit-infused water.

These benefits include hydration, promoting healthy digestion, cognitive health, and boosting immunity through Vitamin C intake.

Still, doctors have warned against the myths that lemon water detoxifies your body or burns away belly fat.

What are some ways you keep yourself hydrated? What benefits have you personally seen from drinking things like lemon water?