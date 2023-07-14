‘Benefit for the Animals of Ukraine’ Comes to Elder Brewing Co Saturday Night

Saturday night, you can get out and feel good, while you do some good – especially if you love animals.

Shaw Local News Network reports that Essington Road Animal Hospital in Joliet will host “Benefit for the Animals of Ukraine” from 5 to 8 p.m. at Elder Brewing Co., 218 E. Cass St, in Joliet.

The fundraiser will include raffle baskets, food and other items for sale, to help animals who are displaced by the war in Ukraine. Proceeds benefit Kyiv Animal Rescue.

According to the Ukraine War Animals Relief Fund, “millions of animals are abandoned, wandering the streets, searching for food and unsterilized,” and that rabies and lack of sterilization is a real concern.

The Humane Society International said its animal rescue team and country office staff have helped Ukrainian refugees and their pets by providing funding, supplies and veterinary care.

More recently, according to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals foundation’s UK-based charity, its teams recently rescued “nearly 300 traumatized dogs, cats, chickens and other animals from the deadly flooding in Ukraine.”

Photos of the raffle prizes are posted on facebook.com/EssingtonRoadAnimalHospital.