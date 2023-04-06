98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Benefit Concert For Nashville School Shooting Victims

April 6, 2023 8:02AM CDT
Share
Benefit Concert For Nashville School Shooting Victims
(Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Lady A, and Tyler Hubbard are among the Country stars set to perform at a fundraiser for victims of last week’s Covenant School mass shooting in Nashville. The event, called “A Night of Joy” will be held on April 12th at The Fisher Center. All proceeds will go directly to benefit The Covenant School, a 501c3.

The lineup also include Sixpence None the Richer, Stephanie and Nathan Chapman, The Warren Brothers, The War and Treaty, and Brett Taylor with Luke Laird, among others.

Those who are unable to attend but wish to contribute can do so online at cfmt.org.

Three adults and three children were killed on March 27th at the Covenant School after a 28-year-old former student shot her way into the school. All three children were just nine years old, while the adult victims were in their sixties.

CHECK IT OUT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FABULOUS: Woman Reveals Brilliant Online Dating Strategy... 'Ugly'
2

Easter Dinner Could Cause a Problem: Here's a Major Side Effect of Eating Ham
3

Kelly Clarkson Gets '1923' Star to Reveal her Favorite Store - It's a Shocker
4

Hosting Easter Dinner Is More Stressful Than Catching a Flight?
5

'Going, Going, Gone' - That's Where Luke Combs May Be When Son #2 Arrives

Recent Posts