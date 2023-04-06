Benefit Concert For Nashville School Shooting Victims

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Lady A, and Tyler Hubbard are among the Country stars set to perform at a fundraiser for victims of last week’s Covenant School mass shooting in Nashville. The event, called “A Night of Joy” will be held on April 12th at The Fisher Center. All proceeds will go directly to benefit The Covenant School, a 501c3.

The lineup also include Sixpence None the Richer, Stephanie and Nathan Chapman, The Warren Brothers, The War and Treaty, and Brett Taylor with Luke Laird, among others.

Those who are unable to attend but wish to contribute can do so online at cfmt.org.

Three adults and three children were killed on March 27th at the Covenant School after a 28-year-old former student shot her way into the school. All three children were just nine years old, while the adult victims were in their sixties.

