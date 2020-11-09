Benee debuting “Kool” music video on YouTube’s 'Released'
Harry WereBenee has something “Kool” in the works.
The singer will be premiering the music video for her new song, “Kool,” on this week’s episode of YouTube Originals’ music series Released. Singer-songwriter Beabadoobee is also set to make a special appearance on the episode.
Benee’s Released episode will air Thursday at 8:45 p.m. PT/11:45 p.m. ET on her official YouTube channel.
Her debut album, Hey u x, comes out November 13.
By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.