Ben Gibbard, The National, Laura Jane Grace & more contributing to ‘Save Stereogum’ covers album
John Medina/Getty ImagesDeath Cab for Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard, The National and Against Me!‘s Laura Jane Grace are all taking part in a covers album in support of the music website Stereogum.
Save Stereogum: An ’00s Covers Comp will feature over 40 artists recording exclusive covers of songs from between 2000 and 2009 to raise money for the independent blog, which has lost over 50 percent in ad revenue since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other artists contributing include Car Seat Headrest, Best Coast‘s Bethany Cosentino, Run the Jewels‘ El-P, Sharon Van Etten, The New Pornographers, and former Vampire Weekend member Rostam. The exact songs that everyone will be performing will be announced at a later date.
The compilation is available to order now via Stereogum’s IndieGoGo page.
