Belize Sending 3 People & Co-Workers On Free Trip
There’s a new contest for anyone feeling overworked and in serious need of a getaway. Belize is giving away four free nights including airfare, hotel, and an activity such as snorkeling with sharks. The tourism board says 55-percent of people don’t take a vacation because of co-worker guilt. This ten-thousand dollar trip aims to fix that. Simply fill out a form on ‘belize-guilt-trip-dot-com” and nominate a co-worker by February 18th. Six people in all will be chosen for travel between March and May. To enter for a free trip, stressed workers need to head to belizeguilttrip.com by Feb. 18 and write why they feel guilty taking a vacation and why they deserve a trip.