      Weather Alert

Beggar’s Pizza Coming To Crest Hill!

Jul 16, 2021 @ 4:05pm

Crest Hill is getting a new restaurant. Beggar’s Pizza is moving into the old KFC restaurant on Plainfield Road near Weber. Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman says this restaurant will be a bit different from other Beggar’s locations in the area. It will not be a full-size, sit-down restaurant. Instead, it will be a pickup location, and will have eight seats available at their counter. The owners have applied for a liquor license. Beggar’s Pizza is set to open in Crest Hill in late September or early October.

Popular Posts
Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Surprise With Soaring Performance Of “Shallow”
The NorthPoint Project will move forward.
Plainfield Fest Is Back!
These Italian Villages Will Pay You $33,000 to Move In!
The States with the Rudest Drivers
Connect With Us Listen To Us On