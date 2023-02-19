Before his Death Lee Brice’s Producer Celebrated their Work

(Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Celebrated Lee Brice’s Album Before his Death

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis: Contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 – or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255) – or by visiting 988lifeline.org.

You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Kellie Pickler’s husband, Kyle Jacobs, celebrated his career accomplishments prior to his death. “Platinum?! SWEEEET!!!” was the comment Jacobs wrote, along with a screenshot of Lee Brice‘s “Hello World” album cover, which was released in November 2020.

He wrote on Wednesday, February 15th, “An awesome crew of really talented peeps put this one together. I am deeply honored to have contributed in some way. God bless you, Jesus.” The Minnesota native died two days later – from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found, after Kellie and an assistant called the fire department. That call was made because they could not open the door to an office, inside the Nashville home which Kellie and Kyle shared. Jacobs was 49.

From ABC:

Jacobs and Kellie, an American Idol alumna who’s scored hits like “Best Days of Your Life” and “Didn’t You Know How Much I Loved You,” married in 2011 after dating for two and a half years. The two co-starred in the 2015 CMT reality show I Love Kellie Pickler.

Jacobs was a songwriter and producer who co-wrote Garth Brooks‘ “More Than a Memory” and Tim McGraw’s “Still.” He also produced Lee Brice‘s number-one hits “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “Drinking Class” and “Rumor,” and in 2014, he won an ACM Award as the producer of “I Drive Your Truck.” In addition, he worked with Kelly Clarkson, Scotty McCreery and Darius Rucker.

