Beer is Good For You
By Roy Gregory
|
Aug 6, 2018 @ 7:03 AM
Beer glass with hops on the against a wheat field

It’s rare that something you might love to eat or drink is considered healthy– but apparently you can add beer to that category. A study published in The American Journal of the Medical Sciences claims beer has more protein and B vitamins than wine, is high in antioxidants and can reduce the occurrence of cardiovascular disease. Researchers write, “The antioxidant content of beer is equivalent to that of wine, but the specific antioxidants are different because the barley and hops used in the production of beer contain flavonoids different from those in the grapes used in the production of wine. Physicians should be aware of the growing evidence supporting the nutritional and health benefits of moderate consumption of alcohol as part of a healthy lifestyle.”
Read more from Daily Mail.

Comments