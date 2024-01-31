Beer Dispenser Comes with Odd Warning…

A new beer dispenser, which fills bar glasses from the bottom, is staring to get more popular. You’ll see it in airport restaurants, in particular.

The contraption helps free up bartenders, cuts down service time, and ensures a perfect glass, every time.

The Bottoms Up glass has a hole in the bottom, which includes a metal ring, sealed with a magnet. When it’s placed on top of a Bottoms Up refrigerated keg, the magnet then gets lifted and the beer starts to flow from the bottom.

A pint usually gets filled up in six seconds.

Each glass comes with a warning, though: “Do not finger your cuphole while drinking it.”

If you came with a warning, what would it be?