Beenie Man and Bounty Killer represent for Jamaica in the next Verzuz battle

JMEnternational/Redferns
By RACHEL GEORGE, ABC News
Jamaica, this one is for you! The next Verzuz battle goes down this Memorial Day weekend between Beenie Man and Bounty Killer.
“Another legendary link up for the CULTURE,” Beenie wrote, sharing the battle’s announcement on Instagram.
The “King of Dancehall” has an impressive collection of hits, including “Who Am I,” “Romie,” “Dude,” “Girls Dem Sugar,” “Bossman,” featuring Sean Paul, and more. In 2000, Beenie won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album, for Art and Life.
Fans on social media are also looking forward to hearing hits from Bounty Killer, including “Look,” “Benz and Bimma,” his Grammy-nominated album Ghetto Dictionary: The Mystery, and more.
One fan tweeted, “If you don’t know who Beenie man or Bounty killer is, unfollow me. We have nothing in common.”
Meanwhile others were more concerned about any possible technical issues with the battle.
“What kinda WiFi do Bounty Killa and Beenie Man have? Please let it be impeccable because I need to hear every word of this Verzuz [battle],” a fan tweeted.
The reggae/dancehall mashup between Beenie Man and Bounty Killer begins Saturday, May 23, at 8 p.m. EST.
