Bed Bath & Beyond Laying Off 2800 Employees
A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
This week Bed Bath & Beyond will cut 2800 jobs in the corporate office and the retail stores as the company continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The moves are expected to save the company around $150 million.
The news of the furloughs comes after the company made the decision to close over 200 stores over the next two years.
Bed Bath & Beyond also says that the company will eventually begin to put more emphasis on digital sales moving forward. Here’s the complete story from Delish.