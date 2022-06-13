      Weather Alert

Becoming warm and humid later today with T-Storms tonight, hot and humid Tuesday and Wednesday

Jun 13, 2022 @ 5:17am

Millions across the Midwest are in for some record-breaking summer temperatures this week. Forecasters say a shift in the jetstream will bring an intense warmup. Temperatures are expected to soar ten to 20 degrees above normal. Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport could hit 100 degrees on Tuesday. The South will also see scorching temperatures. The forecast daytime high Tuesday for Charlotte, North Carolina is 101 degrees. The last time the city recorded temperatures that high was 1986.

Record or near record warmth is forecast. Here are the current
records for Chicago and Rockford:

Chicago
                      High          High Min
Monday (6/13)       95 (1956)       74 (1920)
Tuesday (6/14)      99 (1987)       75 (1981)
Wednesday (6/15)    95 (1994)       78 (1994)

Rockford
                      High          High Min
Monday (6/13)       94 (1987)       73 (1990)
Tuesday (6/14)      98 (1987)       77 (1981)
Wednesday (6/15)    95 (1994)       74 (1994)
