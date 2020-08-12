Beck releases ‘Hyperspace’ visual album created with NASA
The “Loser” singer has announced a visual album edition of his latest release, which was created in collaboration with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
The project consists of Hyperspace songs paired with photos from NASA missions, as well as “visualizations, animations and data with revolutionary Artificial Intelligence tech.”
As for what all that looks like, you can check out the Hyperspace visual album streaming now on YouTube.
In related news, Beck is releasing a deluxe vinyl edition of Hyperspace, which includes two previously unreleased recordings and a batch of new mixes. The LP arrives on December 4.
The original Hyperspace was released last November. It includes the singles “Saw Lightning” and “Uneventful Days.”
By Josh Johnson
