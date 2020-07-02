BeBe Winans shares an emotional, timely new single, “Black Lives Matter”
Leon Bennett/WireImage As protests across the U.S. and the world demand an end to racial injustice, gospel & R&B legend Bebe Winans shares a timely new single with a fitting declaration: “Black Lives Matter.”
Winans began writing the song after the April 2015 death of Freddie Gray, who died while in police custody. Winans felt more inclined to finish the song after the continued deaths of Black people in America at the hands of police.
“After witnessing the horrific tragedies of Freddie Gray, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and so many other countless lives being cut short, I started to think about the ways I could lend my voice to this movement,” Winans said in a statement. “Music has always been a way to bring positivity, hope, and people together, so I wanted to create a song that could help bring a sense of peace to this world for our children, including my own. Black. Lives. Matter.”
To coincide with the single’s release, the six-time Grammy-winning artist also released a touching video showing scenes from united protests in Minneapolis, New York, Paris and around the world.
The song speaks to BeBe’s family’s history of inspirational songs, as one of the first Christian artists to crossover to mainstream following his sister, CeCe Winans.
Additionally, all proceeds from “Black Lives Matter” will be donated to the Black Lives Matter Organization and Bryan Stevenson‘s Equal Justice Initiative.
After spending some time behind the scenes and serving as the executive music producer for OWN’s Greenleaf, Bebe is returning to the forefront with his first solo album in nearly ten years, Need You, following the video release for his most recent single from the album, “Free, Free.”
By Rachel George
