Bebe Rexha doing virtual acoustic concert on December 17

Nov 19, 2020 @ 4:00pm

Courtesy of American Airlines and Mastercard Bebe Rexha will be performing an exclusive virtual acoustic concert next month and you may be able to watch it for free — if you play your cards right.

American Airlines AAdvantage® Mastercard® credit card holders will be able to check out the ticketed online event for free.  Just go to LiveXLive.com to find out the details.

Everyone else can watch the show, dubbed “A Night with Bebe Rexha,” when it streams on LiveXLive.  Tickets are on sale now: They start at $9.99, with VIP ticket bundles also available.

“A Night with Bebe Rexha” streams December 17th starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Bebe and Doja Cat will also perform on this weekend’s American Music Awards, airing Sunday night on ABC.

By Andrea Dresdale
