Beaver Moon: The Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse of the Century Happens Friday Morning

Nov 17, 2021 @ 10:15am
The longest partial lunar eclipse of the century will take place on Friday morning (November 19th).

It will make the moon appear red for up to 3.5 hours, with up to 97 percent of the moon slipping into the Earth’s shadow.

The best views of the eclipse will be from North America, where it will be visible nearly the entire time as it will be nighttime when it begins.

To see it from the US, you’ll need to get up early and look low, in the west, toward daybreak.

The farther west you’re located, the better, as the moon will appear much higher from the western part of the continent as opposed to locations farther to the east.

It’s nickname is the Beaver Moon lunar eclipse, as it’s also happening during November’s full moon.

Visit, here, for more:  (Space.com)

 

  • The longest partial lunar eclipse of the century is happening Friday morning (November 19th)
  • The moon will appear red, and to see it from the US, you’ll need to get up early and look low in the west toward daybreak
