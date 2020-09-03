Beastie Boys releasing best-of compilation, ‘Beastie Boys Music’
UMeA new Beastie Boys best-of compilation will be released on October 23.
The 20-track collection, dubbed Beastie Boys Music, spans the trio’s career from their 1986 diamond-certified debut Licensed to Ill to their final album, 2011’s Hot Sauce Committee Part Two.
Beastie Boys Music is the latest reflective project from the group, following the best-selling 590-page Beastie Boys Book and the Beastie Boys Story documentary film. Beastie Boys Story is nominated for a number of Emmys this year, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.
Here’s the Beastie Boys Music track list:
“So What’Cha Want”
“Paul Revere”
“Shake Your Rump”
“Make Some Noise”
“Sure Shot”
“Intergalactic”
“Ch-Check It Out”
“Fight for Your Right”
“Pass the Mic”
“Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win”
“Body Movin’”
“Sabotage”
“Hold It Now, Hit It”
“Shadrach”
“Root Down”
“Brass Monkey”
“Get It Together”
“Jimmy James”
“Hey Ladies”
“No Sleep Till Brooklyn”
By Josh Johnson
