Bears will Host Defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles this Sunday

The Bears beat the Vikings 24-10 in Minnesota yesterday and will now host the defending SuperBowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday January 6th @ 3:30pm @ Soldier Field. This Sunday 2 of the NFL’s hottest teams will take the field in what should be quite a battle! The Bears have won 4 in row to end the regular season. The Eagles have won 3 in a row since backup QB and last year’s Superbowl MVP Nick Foles took over the helm from Carson Wentz. The Bears opened as a 6.5-point favorite against Philadelphia. They are now 5 1/2 point favorites with the over/under at 42. The Bears will be playing their first home playoff game since January 2011, when they lost to the Packers, 21-14. The Bears could be short of wide receivers. Rookie WR Anthony Miller left the game against the Minnesota Vikings with a shoulder injury, as did WR Taylor Gabriel who also left the game with a shoulder injury . Allen Robinson was inactive with a rib injury and Miller’s already missed two games this year with an injury to the same shoulder he banged up Sunday. The Bears will need as many weapons as possible to beat the defending Super Bowl Champions.

Beyond that, the winner of this game will travel to LA to play the Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game on Saturday January 12th @ 7:15pm. Here’s the rundown of all the NFL Playoff games and times:

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 5

No. 6 Indianapolis/Tennessee/Pittsburgh at No. 3 Houston, 4:35 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

No. 5 Seattle at No. 4 Dallas, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox)

Sunday, January 6

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

No. 6 Philadelphia at No. 3 Chicago, 4:40 p.m. ET (NBC)

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 12

Sixth-seed/L.A. Chargers/Baltimore at No. 1 Kansas City, 4:35 p.m. ET (NBC)

Seattle/Dallas/Chicago at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox)

Sunday, January 13

L.A. Chargers/Baltimore/Houston at No. 2 New England, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia/Seattle/Dallas at No. 1 New Orleans, 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Championship Sunday

Sunday, January 20

NFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

AFC Championship, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS)

Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, February 3

AFC vs. NFC in Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)