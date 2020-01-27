Bears Twitter Account Gets Hacked
The Chicago Bears Twitter account is back to normal after being hacked. Hackers identifying themselves as OurMine Tweeted yesterday that the team had been sold to Saudi Arabia official Turki Al-Sheikh. Within minutes, the group posted that they were just kidding, with an email and a link for security services. The Lions page Pride of Detroit asked the hackers to trade Bears star pass rusher Khalil Mack to Detroit for a sixth-round pick. OurMine responded by saying they’d do for one-dollar. Later, a Bears official said the issue was resolved and the tweets were deleted. Here’s the complete story from Bears Wire.
