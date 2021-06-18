      Weather Alert

Bears Submit Bid To Buy Arlington International Racecourse Property

Jun 18, 2021 @ 6:40am

The Bears are considering leaving their longtime home at Soldier Field to play their home games in the suburbs. The team announced yesterday that they recently submitted a bid to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, dismissed the bid, calling it “a negotiating tactic that the Bears have used before.” She also took a shot at the franchise, saying they should “focus on putting a winning team on the field, beating the Packers finally and being relevant past October.” Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes  says “it would be a great way to extend the legacy of Arlington Park which has been in the community for almost 100 years.”

