Bears Sign Purchase Agreement For Potential Arlington Heights Stadium Location

Sep 29, 2021 @ 6:59am
(AP Photo/Michael McGinnis)

The Chicago Bears are moving closer — to moving out of Soldier Field. According to TheAthletic.com, the Bears have signed a purchase agreement for property in Arlington Heights that could serve as the location for a new stadium. The team is reportedly set to announce the acquisition on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the mayor of Chicago said a statement to TheAthletic.com, “We are not surprised by this move. We remain committed to continuing the work to keep the team in Chicago and have advised the Bears that we remain open to discussions.” What could a new stadium in Arlington Heights offer that Soldier Field can’t? If you’ve been to Soldier Field, what do you not like about gameday there?

