Bears Rest Mack, Take Back First Place

The Bears defense did OK without star pass rusher Khalil Mack, but it took the offense a little time to get going. There were a lot of positives to take away for the Bears in their 24-10 victory of the Jets @ Soldier Field Sunday. The Bears defense allowed the Jets’ just 207 yards, which was the best Bears defensive showing since they held the 49ers to 147 yards in a 26-6 victory on Dec. 4, 2016 at Soldier Field. The offense didn’t get going until the 2nd half. Micthell Trubisky was 16 of 29 for 220 yards passing. He also ran for 51 on six attempts. The running game became a much needed focal point of the offense with Jordan Howard rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown. Read More on the Bears victory over the Jets from the Chicago Tribune here.

The bad news offensive Tackle Kyle Long was carted off the field late in the 4th quarter. The major concern is whether there is a new injury related to the serious right ankle injury Long suffered on Nov. 13, 2016 in Tampa. We should find out more on his injury in the next couple of days. Next up for the Bears, the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. This will actually be the Bears first trip to Buffalo for a regular-season game since Sept. 29, 2002. They did play the Bills in 2010 , but the game was played in Toronto. So with losses by the Vikings, Lions, & Packers, the Bears move back into first place with a very winnable game this Sunday. It’s not a slam-dunk game by any means. In week 3, the Bills clobbered the Vikings 27-6 behind rookie QB Josh Allen. Allen has sat out the last 2 weeks with a right elbow sprain. His status for Sunday’s game is still uncertain.