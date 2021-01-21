Bears Reportedly Interview Mike Singletary For DC Job
San Francisco 49ers coach Mike Singletary is seen at half time during NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders in San Francisco, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Bears legend Mike Singletary is in the running to be the team’s next defensive coordinator. The Athletic reports the Hall of Fame linebacker and Baylor grad has interviewed for the position. Singletary has worked in multiple coaching roles since 2003, including two years as the 49ers head coach. The 62-year-old last coached in the NFL in 2016, serving as a Rams defensive assistant. Some say he hasn’t coached for 4 years, but no one can deny that Mike was a cerebral football mind. I for one would love to see him get a chance. At this point, why not?