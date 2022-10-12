98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Bears Present Preliminary Site Plan For Arlington Heights Race Track Site

October 12, 2022 12:30PM CDT
It appears that the Bears are getting closer to a move to northwest suburban Arlington Heights. The team owners met with village officials to present their preliminary site plans. The proposal includes residential and lots of retail, including bars and restaurants. The Bears are expected to close on the former Arlington Park racetrack property by the end of the year or early next year. The village is expected to vote on the agreement early next month.

