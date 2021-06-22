Bears Partner With Rivers Casino On Sponsorship Agreement

The Bears are partnering with Rivers Casino in a sponsorship deal. That means that BetRivers is the exclusive sportsbook of the team, and Rivers Casino in Des Plaines is the exclusive casino of the Bears. Last season, the organization’s sponsorship deal with online sportsbook PointsBet was their first-ever sports betting partnership. BetRivers and Rivers Casino will both have stadium signage and will be promoted on digital, print, and social platforms. Rivers Casino is owned by Churchill Downs Incorporated. The Bears announced last week that they have placed a bid to buy the Arlington Park site in Arlington Heights, with the intent to build a stadium there.