      Weather Alert

Bears-Packers Kickoff Moved

Dec 28, 2020 @ 12:32pm

The kickoff for the Bears’ regular-season finale against the Packers at Soldier Field next Sunday has been moved from noon to 3:25 p.m. The 8-and-7 Bears will secure the number-seven seed in the NFC playoffs with a win over the Packers or a Cardinals’ loss to the Rams. Chicago can also land the number-six seed with a win over the Packers coupled with an Arizona victory over LA. The game will also be meaningful for Green Bay, which has yet to clinch the number-one seed and a first-round bye.

Popular Posts
Bears-Packers Kickoff Moved
Zac Brown Band and Brantley Gilbert Offer Live Concert for Free - to Benefit Veterans
Roy Gregory Takes the All-New Ford Bronco Sport for a Ride!
Win A 2021 WCCQ Punta Cana Beach Party Trip, Here's How
Here's What Stressed Us Out Most in 2020